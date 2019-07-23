|
|
|
CANNON May Aged 92 years.
Peacefully in her sleep on
16th July 2019,
dearly loved wife of
the late Joseph,
loving mum of Jacqueline and
mother in law of Candido,
she will be sadly missed by
family, friends and everyone
who knew her.
Funeral service will take place on
Monday 29th July at 3pm
at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu of flowers to
British Lung Foundation c/o
family. Jacqueline and family
would like to extend their thanks
to Father McNally, Dr Peach
and Garswood District Nurses
for their kindness shown
to May and her family.
All enquiries to:
Middleton & Wood
Tel. 01942 242876
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 23, 2019