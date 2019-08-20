|
|
|
MORAN Peacefully at home on
Monday 12th August 2019,
and fortified by the
Rites of Holy Church,
Maurice,
aged 81 years.
Loving husband of Teresa,
a much loved brother, uncle, brother in law and friend.
Requiem Mass will be offered at
St. Marie's R.C Church, Standish on Friday 23rd August 2019 at 9:15am, followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Myeloma UK c/o
and all enquiries to T & M E Walsh, 46 - 48 Preston Road, Standish, Wigan, Tel. 01257 421608
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 20, 2019