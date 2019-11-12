|
WHALLEY Peacefully on the
8th November 2019
and of Standish.
MAUREEN
Aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack,
and a loving mum, grandma
and great grandma, she will be
fondly remembered by all her family and friends.
Funeral service followed by burial takes place at St. Wilfrids Church on Thursday 21st November 2019 at 11:00 am.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd., Clifford House,
1 Grove Lane, Standish, Wigan, WN6 0ES. Tel. (01257) 422011. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 12, 2019