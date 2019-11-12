Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Standish)
Clifford House, 1 Grove Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 0ES
01257 4522011
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Whalley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Whalley

Notice Condolences

Maureen Whalley Notice
WHALLEY Peacefully on the
8th November 2019
and of Standish.
MAUREEN
Aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack,
and a loving mum, grandma
and great grandma, she will be
fondly remembered by all her family and friends.
Funeral service followed by burial takes place at St. Wilfrids Church on Thursday 21st November 2019 at 11:00 am.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd., Clifford House,
1 Grove Lane, Standish, Wigan, WN6 0ES. Tel. (01257) 422011. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -