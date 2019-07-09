Home

Maureen Laithwaite Notice
LAITHWAITE After an illness bravely fought.
MAUREEN
aged 72 years.
Beloved wife of Fred.
Devoted mum of Stephen,
Michael and Denise.
Loving grandma and
a dear aunty Mo.
Mo will be very sadly missed.

Funeral service will take place at Holy Family Church, Platt Bridge at 11.30am on Thursday 11th July 2019 followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Wigan & Leigh Hospice.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Windsor House, 232 Scholes, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 820526
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 9, 2019
