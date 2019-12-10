Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Beech Hill)
Whitley House, 439 Gidlow Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 7PN
01942 829200
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00
St Anne's Church
Shevington
View Map
Mary Power Notice
POWER Peacefully at home on,
20th November 2019
MARY, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the
late Francis (Frank)
dearly loved mum of Frances, Alison, Nigel and Michael.
Daughter in law Joanna and Juthamas and son in law Andrew.
Adored grandmother of Lynice, Emma, Natalie, Jenna and Ray.
Much loved great grandmother
of Meisha, Molly, Hayden,
Logan, Isobel, Sienna,
Henry and Harrison,
Missed by Ryan, Gavin and Michael.

The funeral service will be held at St Anne's Church,Shevington on Friday 13th December 2019 at 11.00am followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired,
to Wigan and Leigh Hospice c/o
the funeral director.

All enquires to
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 10, 2019
