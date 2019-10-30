Home

Mary Major

Mary Major Notice
MAJOR (née Fenton) Peacefully in Wigan Hospital
on 17th October 2019
Mary Gladys
Beloved Wife and soulmate of Roy.
A much loved Mum to
Michelle and Mark.
Loving Mother-in-Law to
Barry and Rachael.
Devoted Grandma to Danielle, Joshua and Samuel.
A loving Sister, Sister-in-law, Auntie and Friend to many.
Mary will be very sadly missed by all who knew her.
For all dignified funeral arrangements please contact McGuires Funeralcare,
Gidlow Lane,
Wigan 01942 825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 30, 2019
