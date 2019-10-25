|
|
|
Lowe Mary
(nee Holden) Born in Bolton who passed away on the 12th October 2019
aged 82.
Loving wife of Fredrick,
widow of Bernard and a much loved Mother of Christopher, Elizabeth and Jonathan.
A well loved stepmother to Fred's four children Jeannette, Christine, Fred and Andrew.
A much loved Grandmother,
Great Grandmother, Aunt and Cousin.
Mary was my wife, my friend
and my soul mate.
I miss her ever so much.
Until we meet again my darling.
Your loving Husband Fred.
A golden heart stopped beating,
Hard working hands at rest,
God broke our hearts to prove it
He only takes the best.
Loving Children, Stepchildren, Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.
Requiem Mass will be offered at Sacred Hearts R/C Church,
Swan Lane, Hindley Green on Tuesday 29th October at 10am.
Followed by Interment at Tonge Fold Cemetery, Bolton at 11.30 am. Flowers welcome.
All Enq to Middleton and Wood , Market St, Hindley, 01942 255261
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 25, 2019