Harrison Who passed away
on 28th June 2019 in
Wigan Royal Infirmary
And of Hindley
Mary
Aged 81 years.
Special Mum of Janet, Karen, Deborah, Gillian and Linda.
Loving Sister of Hilda and
Sister in law of Dennis.
A dear Nan and Great Nanny
and a beloved Mother in law.
Funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 10th July 2019 in
All Saints Church at 12.45pm followed by Cremation at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
All flowers welcome,
donations if desired to
Cancer Research c/o the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones
Funeral Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 9, 2019