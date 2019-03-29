Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Wigan)
Windsor House, 232 Scholes
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 3NH
01942 820526
Mary Greenhalgh

Mary Greenhalgh Notice
Greenhalgh Peacefully on 19th March 2019.

MARY
aged 93 years.

Beloved wife of the late Ronnie.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Requiem Mass will be offered
at Sacred Heart R/C Church, Springfield on Monday 8th April 2019 at 10.00am followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired may be given to the family for a charity to be decided.

All enquiries to
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 29, 2019
