|
|
|
GLYNN Peacefully in hospital on the
26th August 2019 and
of Norley Hall.
MARY
aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Syd,
much loved mum of Sandra,
the late Joseph and Elaine.
Devoted nan to Emma, Natalie,
Joseph, Rachael, Lauren,
Lisa and Liam and great grandma
of Skyla, Trent and Riley.
Mary will be very sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held at
St. Cuthberts Church on Friday
13th September 2019 at
11.30am prior to interment
at Gidlow Cemetery.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 3, 2019