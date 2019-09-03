Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Glynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Glynn

Notice Condolences

Mary Glynn Notice
GLYNN Peacefully in hospital on the
26th August 2019 and
of Norley Hall.
MARY
aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Syd,
much loved mum of Sandra,
the late Joseph and Elaine.
Devoted nan to Emma, Natalie,
Joseph, Rachael, Lauren,
Lisa and Liam and great grandma
of Skyla, Trent and Riley.
Mary will be very sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held at
St. Cuthberts Church on Friday
13th September 2019 at
11.30am prior to interment
at Gidlow Cemetery.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.