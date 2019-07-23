|
|
|
FENTON Mary
(née Dagnall) Died peacefully on
Sunday 14th July at
Belong Care Home surrounded by her loving family,
aged 73.
Devoted wife to the late David, dearly loved Mum to David, Peter and Hellen, mother in law to Pauline and Debbie, nan to Daniel and sister of Margaret and Marion.
Mary will be sadly missed
by all her friends and family.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 25th July at Wigan Crematorium at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Society
All enquiries c/o
McGuire Funeral Care,
Gidlow Lane, Wigan
01942825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 23, 2019