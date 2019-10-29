|
|
|
DARBYSHIRE Mary
(née Grimshaw) Died peacefully on
24th October 2019
at Newton Community Hospital,
aged 94 years.
A funeral service will take place on Friday 1st November 2019 at
St Thomas The Martyr Church, Upholland at 10.00am followed
by interment in the churchyard.
Donations, if desired to
Upholland Church,
Haydock Community Carers
and Newton Community Hospitals In Patient Unit
c/o and all enquiries to
W Banks Funeral Directors,
Sefton Villa, Sefton Road, Orrell,
WN5 8UP Tel 01695 622272
