Home

POWERED BY

Services
Banks of Orrell
Sefton Villa, Sefton Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8UP
01695 768776
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00
St Thomas The Martyr Church
Upholland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Darbyshire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Darbyshire

Notice Condolences

Mary Darbyshire Notice
DARBYSHIRE Mary
(née Grimshaw) Died peacefully on
24th October 2019
at Newton Community Hospital,
aged 94 years.

A funeral service will take place on Friday 1st November 2019 at
St Thomas The Martyr Church, Upholland at 10.00am followed
by interment in the churchyard.

Donations, if desired to
Upholland Church,
Haydock Community Carers
and Newton Community Hospitals In Patient Unit
c/o and all enquiries to
W Banks Funeral Directors,
Sefton Villa, Sefton Road, Orrell,
WN5 8UP Tel 01695 622272
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.