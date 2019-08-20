Collier Mary Bernadette Bernie peacefully passed away

on 11th August 2019 at Wigan Infirmary surrounded by her loving family, aged 91 years.

Bernie a devoted wife to the late Jack and much loved mum to Paul & Kathryn, a dearly loved mother in law to Pat and Paul, a devoted Nan & proud great grandma

also a loving sister to the late Jimmy, Jack and Joe.

Bernie will be sadly missed

by all her friends and family.

Gone but never forgotten,

Goodnight x

The family would like to thank all the staff at Wigan RAEI (Swinley Ward), Wickham Hall and the Drs at Dicconson Medical Practice

for all their care and support.

The funeral Requiem Mass will

take place Wednesday 21st August at St Mary R.C. Church, Wigan at 12:00 followed by an interment at Gidlow Cemetery. Donations, in lieu of flowers, in Bernie's memory to

St Mary's R.C. Church Funds,

care of the immediate family.

All enquires to McGuires Funeralcare, Gidlow Lane Wigan, 01942 825554. Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 20, 2019