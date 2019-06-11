Home

Mary Brown

Notice Condolences

Mary Brown Notice
Brown Who passed away peacefully
on 6th June 2019,
in Salford Royal Infirmary
And of Hindley,
MARY
Aged 84 years.
The dearly loved Wife of the late Alan, much loved Mum of Lynn, Colin, Ian, Christine and Karen
and a dearly loved Nan and
Great Nan.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on Friday 14th June in Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 10.30 am.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funerals
Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 11, 2019
