Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
14:30
Ince Methodist Church
Banks Mary Died peacefully at
home surrounded
by her family on the
18th July 2019, aged 85.

Devoted wife of John, dearly
loved mum of Hayley and Carl,
adored Nana of Ella and mother
in law to Mark and Trisha.

The funeral service will take
place on Wednesday 31st July
2019 at 2.30pm at Ince Methodist
Church followed by committal
at Wigan Crematorium.

Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation.

All enquiries to Cooperative Funeral Care, 100 High Street, Standish, WN6 0HG
Telephone 01257 425447
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 26, 2019
