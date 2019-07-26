Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Hindley, Wigan)
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:30
St John's Church
Abram
Mary Ashton Notice
ASHTON On 20th July at Marley Court Nursing Home Chorley
Formerly of Windermere Road Abram
Mary
Aged 91 years
The Beloved Wife of the late
Jimmy Ashton
Dearly loved Mum of
Linda and Julie
A special Grandma of Christopher, Erin, Kerri and Gran Gran to her
6 Great Grandchildren.
Funeral Service will take place on Friday 2nd of August 19 at St John's Church Abram at 11.30am
followed by Cremation at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family Flowers only please Donations to Dementia UK
c/o family.
Mary requested that people wear something colourful where possible.
All enquires to
Alan Jones Funerals Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 26, 2019
