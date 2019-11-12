|
KENNY Peacefully on 3rd November 2019.
Martin
aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Sheila.
Devoted dad of Michael and Janet, a dear father in law. Much loved and cherished grandad of Gary, Chelsea and Michael.
Great grandad of Freddie and Dexter. A loving brother,
brother in law, uncle
and friend to many.
Requiem Mass will be offered on Thursday 21st November 2019 at
12 noon at St Benedict's RC Church, Hindley followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 1 p.m. Family flowers only please, donations if desired
to The British Heart Foundation
c/o the family.
All enquires to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Windsor House,
232 Scholes,Wigan.
Tel (01942) 820526
