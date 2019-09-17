Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:45
Ince Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Vost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Vost

Notice Condolences

Martha Vost Notice
VOST (Née Benyon) Peacefully at
Causeway Hospital, Coleraine.
On 29th August 2019,
Martha aged 86 years.
Wife of the late Richard Fielding and the late David Vost,
devoted mother of Stephen, Karen and the late Duncan, much loved mother in law of Peter and grandmother of Holly and Alicia. Funeral service will take place
at Ince Parish Church on
Thursday 19th September 2019 at 12.45pm followed by Interment at Westwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired for Sane, Cruse Bereavement Care and Arthritis Research UK c/o Charlene Wade,
Wade & Sons Funeral Directors
3 Upper Abbey Street,
Coleraine, BT52 1BF.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.