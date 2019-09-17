|
|
|
VOST (Née Benyon) Peacefully at
Causeway Hospital, Coleraine.
On 29th August 2019,
Martha aged 86 years.
Wife of the late Richard Fielding and the late David Vost,
devoted mother of Stephen, Karen and the late Duncan, much loved mother in law of Peter and grandmother of Holly and Alicia. Funeral service will take place
at Ince Parish Church on
Thursday 19th September 2019 at 12.45pm followed by Interment at Westwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired for Sane, Cruse Bereavement Care and Arthritis Research UK c/o Charlene Wade,
Wade & Sons Funeral Directors
3 Upper Abbey Street,
Coleraine, BT52 1BF.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 17, 2019