HALLIDAY (nee ALLEN) On 13th December 2019
peacefully at Woodlands Court
and formerly of Springview.
Marlene
aged 86 years.
A devoted mum and Nan
and friend to many.
Marlene will be very sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 24th December 2019 at 10.15 am at St. Mary's Church Springview followed by interment at Westwood Cemetery.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd, Templeton Lodge,
Templeton Road, Platt Bridge, Wigan, WN2 5PB.
Tel. (01942) 863936. www.rbanksandson.co.uk.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 18, 2019
