|
|
|
Jackson Passed away peacefully on Monday 11 th February 2019 in Wigan Infirmary and of Standish, formerly of New Springs.
Mark
Aged 58 years.
Dearly loved husband of Pam, loving dad of Tom and Martyn, much loved son of Joan and of the late Ken, treasured brother of Paul, brother in law of Julie, Brian and Lesley, a dear Uncle, Cousin,
friend to many, especially Steve and Elaine.
Funeral service and committal to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday the 20 th of February 2019 at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only. Donations in Mark's memory to 'The Christie' and or "The Brain Tumour Charity" care of the family.
All inquiries to Bolton's Funeral Service 27a Haigh Road, Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More