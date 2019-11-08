|
|
|
SINGLETON Peacefully in Wigan & Leigh Hospice and of Springfield,
on the 1st November 2019.
MARJORIE
aged 74 years.
Dearly loved mum to Dawn and Samantha, devoted nan to Carly, Lauren, Jordan and Isla,
cherished nana Marj to Lexi, Ruby, Zackery, Millie and Lola and a special friend to Doreen and Colin. Marjorie will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service at
St. Andrews Church on Wednesday 13th November 2019 at 1.30pm followed by committal
at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Wigan & Leigh Hospice c/o the funeral director.
All enquires to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House,
Ormskirk Road, Pemberton,
Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 8, 2019