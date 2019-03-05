|
|
|
HOLT MARJORIE ELIZABETH Sadly passed away,
aged 74 years,
in hospital on
Tuesday 26th February 2019
surrounded by her loving family.
Beloved wife to Colin,
much loved mother to James
and mother in law to Madeline.
Loving grandmother to
Alice and Hannah,
brother Thomas, sister in law, Wendy and brother in law Graham.
Funeral service will take place at
St Anne's Church,Shevington on
Friday 8th March 2019 at 2.00pm followed by committal a
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Wigan & Leigh Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
All enquires to
R. Banks &Son (Funerals) Ltd
Halliwell House,
Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan
Tel (01942) 222156
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 5, 2019
