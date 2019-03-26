Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Hindley, Wigan)
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:45
St. Peter's Church
Hindley
Marjorie Crtichley Notice
Critchley Who passed away on
11th March 2019 in
Belong Residential Home
and of Hindley,
Marjorie
Aged 90 years.
The dearly loved Wife of the late Joe, much loved Mum of Ian and Denyse. Mother-in-Law to Fred.
A special Grandma of Nicola and loving Sister of Rose. Marjorie will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 1st April in
St. Peter's Church, Hindley
at 12.45 pm followed by cremation at Howe Bridge Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Three Wishes Charity
c/o the family.
All enquiries to:
Alan Jones Funerals
Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 26, 2019
