Taberner Marian Marian passed away peacefully
on 6th June 2019,
at St George Nursing Home, Wigan, aged 84 years.
A loving wife to Alan,
dearly loved Mum to David and Jeff and a Mother in law to
Ciara and Diane.
A much loved grandma to
Chris, Michelle, Ben and Jak.
Gone but never forgotten - Goodnight.
Family flowers by request and
any donation to Dementia U.K. in memory of Marian care of the immediate family.
The funeral service will take place Tuesday 18th June, 15:00 at
Wigan Crematorium Lower Ince.
All enquiries to
McGuire Co-op Funeralcare, Gidlow Lane, Wigan
01942 825554.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 11, 2019
