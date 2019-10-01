|
|
|
JONES (née Critchley) Passed away at home on
Sunday 22nd September 2019.
MARGERY
Aged 90.
Wife to the late Kenneth,
Mother to Susan and Kathryn and Mother in law to John and Gerry.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 3rd October at
Wigan Crematorium at 11.00am.
No flowers by request of the family but donations in Margery's name,
if so desired, to Wigan & Leigh Hospice via funeral directors.
All enquiries
Edwards Funeral Directors
Holmwood
11A Dicconson Terrace
Wigan WN1 2AA
Telephone: 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 1, 2019