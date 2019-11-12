|
|
|
Gray Peacefully surrounded by her
family on 7th November 2019.
Margery
aged 79 years.
The dearly loved Wife of Cliff,
Mum of John and Catherine,
devoted Gran to Matthew,
Samuel, Georgia and Jack
and mother-in-law of Bill.
The funeral service will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 22nd November 2019
at 11:30, family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
St Michael and All Angels Church
c/o the family
All enquires to
Edwards Funeral Directors
Holmwood, 11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan, WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 12, 2019