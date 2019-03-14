|
|
|
SYWYK Who passed away peacefully her loving family around her on Saturday 9th March 2019 in Garswood House, Ashton In Makerfield, and of Ashton, Wigan
Margaret
(Peggy)
Aged 92 Years
The dearly loved wife of the
late Stepan, a much loved Mother of Joan, devoted Nan of Karen, Stephanie and Raymond the very dear Great Grandma of Kerry
and Malik and a Great Great Grandma and Auntie.
Funeral service on
Friday 22nd March 2019 at
Bamfurlong Methodist Church
at 10:30 AM followed by interment in St Johns Abram Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Cancer Research UK
c/o The Family.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors,
Darlville, Manchester Road,
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 14, 2019
