STANIFORTH Margaret
(Née Faricy) Passed away peacefully at
Thomas Henshaw Court, Southport on Saturday the
9th February 2019.
Aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late HORACE.
Devoted Mum to Mary, Tom and Rita. Dear mum-in-law to Derek, Lynda and Alan.
Much loved Granny to Anna, Richard, Ruth, Simon, Emma and Laura and Great Granny to
Sam, Neve, Lily, Max, Aidan, Ella, Libby, Phoebe and Toby.
Margaret will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends,
"God Bless."
Requiem mass will be offered at
St Benedicts RC Church, Hindley, Wigan on Friday 22nd February 2019 at 10am.
Followed by interment at
Hindley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Alzheimers Society and Thomas Henshaw Court Mini Bus Fund.
All enquiries to McGuire Funeralcare, Linley House,
177 Gidlow Lane, Wigan. WN6 7BP
Tel: 01942 825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 19, 2019
