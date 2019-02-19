Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00
St Benedicts RC Church
Hindley, Wigan
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Staniforth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Staniforth

Notice Condolences

Margaret Staniforth Notice
STANIFORTH Margaret
(Née Faricy) Passed away peacefully at
Thomas Henshaw Court, Southport on Saturday the
9th February 2019.
Aged 95 years.

Beloved wife of the late HORACE.
Devoted Mum to Mary, Tom and Rita. Dear mum-in-law to Derek, Lynda and Alan.
Much loved Granny to Anna, Richard, Ruth, Simon, Emma and Laura and Great Granny to
Sam, Neve, Lily, Max, Aidan, Ella, Libby, Phoebe and Toby.
Margaret will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends,
"God Bless."

Requiem mass will be offered at
St Benedicts RC Church, Hindley, Wigan on Friday 22nd February 2019 at 10am.
Followed by interment at
Hindley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Alzheimers Society and Thomas Henshaw Court Mini Bus Fund.

All enquiries to McGuire Funeralcare, Linley House,
177 Gidlow Lane, Wigan. WN6 7BP
Tel: 01942 825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.