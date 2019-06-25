|
SABIN Margaret Martha In loving memory of Margaret,
who died peacefully on
June 16th 2019 at
Woodlands Care Home.
The dearly loved wife
of the late Brian Sabin;
dearest and much loved
Sister of Doreen
and joyful Aunt of Nephews
David, Stuart, Colin and Andrew.
x x x
Margaret will be forever
loved and remembered.
x x x
The service to celebrate Margaret's
life will take place at
Bolton Parish Church on
Tuesday July 2nd 2019 at 10:45am
followed by cremation at
Overdale West Chapel,
Bolton at 12:00 noon
'Rest in Peace'
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if desired, to
Margaret's own named charities;
Wrightington Hospital Orthopaedic Unit
or Leukaemia Unit at
Christie Hospital Manchester.
Kindly by hand or send to
Relph's Funeral Service, Bolton
Tel 01204 523488.
To whom all inquiries
may be directed.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 25, 2019
