Home

POWERED BY

Services
Relph's Funeral Service
116-122 Blackburn Rd
Bolton, Greater Manchester BL1 8DW
01204 523488
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Sabin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Sabin

Notice Condolences

Margaret Sabin Notice
SABIN Margaret Martha In loving memory of Margaret,
who died peacefully on
June 16th 2019 at
Woodlands Care Home.

The dearly loved wife
of the late Brian Sabin;
dearest and much loved
Sister of Doreen
and joyful Aunt of Nephews
David, Stuart, Colin and Andrew.
x x x
Margaret will be forever
loved and remembered.
x x x
The service to celebrate Margaret's
life will take place at
Bolton Parish Church on
Tuesday July 2nd 2019 at 10:45am
followed by cremation at
Overdale West Chapel,
Bolton at 12:00 noon
'Rest in Peace'

Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if desired, to
Margaret's own named charities;
Wrightington Hospital Orthopaedic Unit
or Leukaemia Unit at
Christie Hospital Manchester.
Kindly by hand or send to
Relph's Funeral Service, Bolton
Tel 01204 523488.
To whom all inquiries
may be directed.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.