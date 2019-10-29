Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Wigan)
Windsor House, 232 Scholes
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 3NH
01942 820526
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
14:30
Wigan Crematorium Chapel
Margaret Rodgers Notice
RODGERS Suddenly on
23rd October 2019.
MARGARET
aged 69 years.
Beloved wife of Bill.
Much loved and cherished mum of Andrew and Stephen.
Loving mother in law of Catherine and a wonderful grandma of Caitlin and Patrick and a loving sister, sister in law, aunty and friend.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 7th November 2019 at 2.30pm at Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice c/o
the family.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Windsor House,
232 Scholes, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 820526.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 29, 2019
