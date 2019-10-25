|
Redrobe Margaret Passed away peacefully
(aged 76 years) on
the 15th October, 2019.
She will be deeply missed by her beloved husband, loving family
and friends.
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday 30th October, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Upholland Parish Church followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
The Christie.
For all enquiries please contact
W. Banks Funeral Directors,
Sefton Villa, Sefton Road,
Orrell, Wigan WN5 8UP
Tel 01695 622272
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 25, 2019