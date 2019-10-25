Home

POWERED BY

Services
Banks of Orrell
Sefton Villa, Sefton Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8UP
01695 768776
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Redrobe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Redrobe

Notice Condolences

Margaret Redrobe Notice
Redrobe Margaret Passed away peacefully
(aged 76 years) on
the 15th October, 2019.
She will be deeply missed by her beloved husband, loving family
and friends.
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday 30th October, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Upholland Parish Church followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
The Christie.
For all enquiries please contact
W. Banks Funeral Directors,
Sefton Villa, Sefton Road,
Orrell, Wigan WN5 8UP
Tel 01695 622272
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.