Pennington Who passed away on
28th November 2019,
in Wigan Royal Infirmary and
of Ashton-In-Makerfield
Margaret
aged 89 years.
The much loved wife of the
late Richard Pennington,
loving mum to Lynn and David, Mother-in-law to Glynis,
a dear gran to Melanie, Megan
and Cerys and sister of Mary.
Margaret will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 12th December 2019
at Wigan Crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers only.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funeral Directors Ltd., 87 Old Road,
Ashton-in-Makerfield,
Tel; 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 10, 2019