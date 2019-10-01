|
|
|
Melling Margaret Ada Ada passed away peacefully in hospital on 24th September 2019.
Sadly missed by great friend Irene, family and friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Holy Family Church New Springs on Thursday 10th Oct.at 10.30 am followed by cremation
at Wigan Crematorium .
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to
Kidney Research.
All enquiries to
McGuire Funeralcare
Lindley House
177 Gidlow Lane
Wigan
WN6 7BP
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 1, 2019