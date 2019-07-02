Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Ashland House, 87 Old Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9BG
01942 271824
Margaret Mclaren Notice
McLaren Who passed away
on 24th June 2019,
peacefully in
Wigan Royal Infirmary
and of Ashton.

Margaret
Aged 77 years.

The beloved Wife of Colin,
dearly loved Mum of Brian
and the late Paul,
dear Mother-in-Law of Sharon,
much loved Nan of Leane, Kerry and Lee and a dearest Sister.

Funeral service and cremation
will take place on
Thursday 4th July
in Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 10.30 am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St. Thomas' Church c/o the family.

All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
87 Old Road,
Ashton-in-Makerfield
Tel; 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 2, 2019
