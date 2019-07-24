Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
15:00
Wigan Parish Church
Margaret Kearlsey Notice
KEARSLEY Peacefully on the
17th July 2019

MARGARET
Aged 85 years

The much loved and devoted
wife of the late Derek.
The adored Mum to Christopher (Deceased) Kim, Karen and Tim.
A much loved Grandma to
Andrew, Joshua, Matthew,
Lauren, Shana and Aaron.
A loving Great Grandma to Jacob. Beloved sister to Barbara
and the late Gwendoline.

Gone but never forgotten,
she's gone to dance
with the Angels.

The funeral service will take place on Monday 29th July at
Wigan Parish Church at 3pm
prior to Committal at
Wigan Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, Donations if desired in memory
of Margaret to Macmillan,
care of the immediate family.

All enquiries c/o
McGuires Funeral Care,
Gidlow Lane, 01942 825554.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 24, 2019
