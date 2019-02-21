Home

Varty's (Ince) (Ince, Wigan)
Darlville
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2EA
01942 244712
Margaret Johnson Notice
Johnson Who passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Saturday 16 February 2019, at Ashtree House, Hindley, Wigan.
Formerly Of Hindley, Wigan.
Margaret Gwendoline
Aged 78 Years.
The dearly loved Wife of the late Frank, loving Mum of Elaine and David, a devoted Nana of Catherine and Matthew, and Nan Nan
of Sonny , a dear Mother In Law and Sister.
Funeral on
Wednesday 27 February 2019.
Service and Committal at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, to Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors
Darlville, Manchester Road, Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 21, 2019
