|
|
|
FLYNN Margaret
(Peggy) Passed away peacefully at
Wigan Infirmary on 24 July 2019. Devoted wife of Michael (deceased), dearly loved mother of Gerard, Marie, Margaret (deceased) and Oonagh and adored 'Nanna P' of
Rory, Alex, David and Nick.
Deeply loved and respected by family and friends across the world.
Funeral will take place at 12 noon on Thursday, 8 August 2019 at
St Mary's Church, Wigan.
Family flowers only, donations to the family for The British
Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to Edwards, Wigan: 01942 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 30, 2019