DICKINSON Peacefully on
26th September 2019.
Margaret
aged 82 years.
Dearly loved sister of the late Kenneth and sister in law of Margaret.
Loving aunty of Judith, Caroline and Paul. Great aunty of Evie, Oscar and Avery.
The funeral service will take place at St. Mary's RC Church, Standishgate on Tuesday
15th October 2019 at 2.30pm followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium.
No flowers by request, donations if desired for the R.S.P.B.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Windsor House,
232 Scholes, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 820526.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 8, 2019