Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00
Westwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Carter

Notice Condolences

Margaret Carter Notice
Carter Margaret Aged 85.
Peacefully passed away on
22nd August 2019.
Loving mum to Dawn and Gail, mother-in-law to Paul and Stephen. Loving grandmother to Jonathan, Nicholas and Liam, sister to both Nelly and Pat,
she will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 5th September at 10.00am, graveside at
Westwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu of flowers to Wigan & Leigh Hospice c/o family. All enquiries to Middleton & Wood, 01942 242876
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.