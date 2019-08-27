|
Carter Margaret Aged 85.
Peacefully passed away on
22nd August 2019.
Loving mum to Dawn and Gail, mother-in-law to Paul and Stephen. Loving grandmother to Jonathan, Nicholas and Liam, sister to both Nelly and Pat,
she will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 5th September at 10.00am, graveside at
Westwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu of flowers to Wigan & Leigh Hospice c/o family. All enquiries to Middleton & Wood, 01942 242876
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 27, 2019