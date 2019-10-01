|
|
|
Alker (née Smith) Suddenly but peacefully with her husband and friends at her side in Corfu on 17th September 2019
Margaret
aged 77 years.
Beloved wife and soulmate
of Stephen.
Margaret will be greatly missed by all her loving family and her many friends from across the globe.
A funeral service will be held at
St Cuthbert's Church on Wednesday 16th October 2019 at 11.00am, followed by cremation at Wigan Crematorium at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers will be divided between three of Margaret's favourite charities in her memory.
All enquiries to
R.Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 1, 2019