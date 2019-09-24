Home

T & M Walsh Funeral Directors
46/48 Preston Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 0HS
01257 421608
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
14:00
St Wilfrid's Church
Standish
Mae Higham Notice
HIGHAM Mae Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 17th September 2019,
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Albert (Bert).
"Mae will be sadly missed by her friends and all who knew her."
The funeral service will take place at St Wilfrid's Church, Standish,
on Friday 4th October 2019 at 2pm followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, to Wigan & Leigh Hospice, c/o and all enquiries to
T & M E Walsh, 46 - 48 Preston Road, Standish, Wigan,
Tele 01257 421608
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 24, 2019
