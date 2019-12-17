|
|
|
BIRKETT Passed away suddenly but peacefully in Wigan Infirmary on 9th December 2019.
LYNN (TINNY)
aged 55 years.
Dearly loved wife of Ian, loving mum of Ethan and Conor,
darling daughter of Sheila and the late Len, adored sister of Ann and Ray, Julie and Andy, Paul and Lisa, and sister in law of David
and a dearly loved aunty.
The funeral service will be held at Wigan Crematorium on
Thursday 19th December 2019 at 11.30am.Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the family to be given to a .
All enquires to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 17, 2019