Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:15
Howe Bridge Crematorium
Linda Tyrer Notice
TYRER (née Snalam) Peacefully on 4th June 2019,
LINDA (Avon Lady),
aged 59 years.

Beloved wife of Paul
and much loved mum of Philip.
A devoted daughter of Margaret and the late Joe. A loving sister of Karen and Janice and sister-in-law of Andrew, Jane and Dave.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Guide Dogs for the Blind.
The funeral service will take
place on Friday 21st June 2019
at Howe Bridge Crematorium
at 12.15 pm.
All enquiries to
Unsworth's Funeral Service,
45 Leigh Road, Hindley Green.
Tel: 525980
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 18, 2019
