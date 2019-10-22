|
|
|
HOARE Linda Mary Passed away suddenly
on 9th October 2019.
Loving partner to Stephen,
mum to Gareth and
much loved grandmother.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral serice to take place on Friday 25th October at 2pm at Christ Church, Ince,
followed by committal at 3pm at
Westwood Cemetery.
Refreshments afer the service to be held at St. William's Club, Patricroft Road, Ince.
All enquiries to Middleton & Wood, Rosebridge Way, Ince, Wigan,
WN1 3DG. Tel. 01942424876
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 22, 2019