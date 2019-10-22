Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
14:00
Christ Church
Ince
View Map
Committal
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
15:00
Westwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Hoare
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Hoare

Notice Condolences

Linda Hoare Notice
HOARE Linda Mary Passed away suddenly
on 9th October 2019.
Loving partner to Stephen,
mum to Gareth and
much loved grandmother.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral serice to take place on Friday 25th October at 2pm at Christ Church, Ince,
followed by committal at 3pm at
Westwood Cemetery.
Refreshments afer the service to be held at St. William's Club, Patricroft Road, Ince.
All enquiries to Middleton & Wood, Rosebridge Way, Ince, Wigan,
WN1 3DG. Tel. 01942424876
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.