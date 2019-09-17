|
|
|
Naylor Who passed away on
4th September 2019,
In Wigan Royal Infirmary
and of Bryn.
Leslie
aged 89 years.
The beloved husband
of the late Alice,
loving dad of Lesley,
father-in-law of Vincent,
step dad to Pamela and Denise, much loved grandad,
great grandad and sadly
missed brother.
Leslie will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place in
St Thomas' Church, Ashton at 10:30am on Friday 20th September 2019 followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only and
donations c/o the family to
The British Heart Foundation, all donations are gratefully received.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funeral Directors Ltd.,
87 Old Road,
Ashton-in-Makerfield
Tel; 01942 271824
