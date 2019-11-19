Home

POWERED BY

Services
Banks of Orrell
Sefton Villa, Sefton Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8UP
01695 768776
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
14:00
St Aidan's Church
Billinge
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Campbell

Notice Condolences

Leslie Campbell Notice
CAMPBELL Leslie Passed away peacefully on November 10th, aged 84 years.
Leslie will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

A funeral service will take place on Wednesday 20th November
at St Aidan's Church, Billinge at 2.00pm followed by committal at St Helens Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Springfield Court Nursing Home
c/o and all enquiries to

W.Banks,
Sefton Villa, Sefton Road,
Orrell WN5 8UP
Tel 01695 622272
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -