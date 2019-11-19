|
CAMPBELL Leslie Passed away peacefully on November 10th, aged 84 years.
Leslie will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday 20th November
at St Aidan's Church, Billinge at 2.00pm followed by committal at St Helens Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Springfield Court Nursing Home
c/o and all enquiries to
W.Banks,
Sefton Villa, Sefton Road,
Orrell WN5 8UP
Tel 01695 622272
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 19, 2019