TOMLINSON Peacefully in Douglas Bank Nursing Home (Formerly of Winster House) on 22nd November 2019.
LES
aged 86 years.
The dearly loved brother of Anne and Maureen, also Billy, Margaret and Tommy (all Deceased).
A loving uncle and partner
of Jean (Deceased) and Mary.
A dear friend to many.
The funeral service will be held at Wigan Crematorium on Wednesday 4th December 2019
at 12.30pm.
No flowers by request,
donations if desired to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, Tel (01942) 22215.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 26, 2019