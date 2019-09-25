|
|
|
Riley Les On 22nd September 2019, peacefully at Aria Gardens Rest Home, aged 89 years.
Dearly loved husband of the
late Jean, father of Peter and Teresa. Proud Grandfather of Danielle and Mark, Philip,
Matthew and Ali and Chris.
Grateful thanks to the staff at
Aria Gardens for their
dedicated care and support.
A service will be held at the
North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, New Zealand,
on Friday 27th September
at 12.30pm followed by
a private cremation.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 25, 2019