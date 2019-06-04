|
|
|
WOODCOCK Leonard
(Len) Suddenly but peacefully with his family at his side on 23rd May 2019.
Aged 84 years.
Much loved husband to Joan. Devoted and respected dad to Stephen, Andrew and Jillian and father in law to Russell. Len will be greatly missed by all his loving family, many friends and neighbours.
A Funeral Service will be held at
St. James Church, Poolstock on Thursday 6th June 2019 at 11.00am followed by Cremation at Wigan Crematorium at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers will be given to Wigan & Leigh Hospice
in memory of Len.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd.,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 4, 2019
Read More