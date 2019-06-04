Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Pryle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon Pryle

Notice Condolences

Leon Pryle Notice
PRYLE On 24th May 2019
at home, Kirkpatrick Court,
Troqueer, Leon Andrew Pryle
'Winny'.
Dearly loved son of
Allan and Barbara,
brother of Jackie and James
and loving daddy to Lily and Ivy.
Funeral service will be held in
Troqueer Parish Church on
Friday 14th June at 12 noon,
followed by cremation
at Roucan Loch.
No flowers please.
If so desired, donations to
Dumfries and Galloway
National Health Service,
Mental Health Directorate
may be given at the service.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.