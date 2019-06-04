|
|
|
PRYLE On 24th May 2019
at home, Kirkpatrick Court,
Troqueer, Leon Andrew Pryle
'Winny'.
Dearly loved son of
Allan and Barbara,
brother of Jackie and James
and loving daddy to Lily and Ivy.
Funeral service will be held in
Troqueer Parish Church on
Friday 14th June at 12 noon,
followed by cremation
at Roucan Loch.
No flowers please.
If so desired, donations to
Dumfries and Galloway
National Health Service,
Mental Health Directorate
may be given at the service.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 4, 2019
